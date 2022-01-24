Men boasted 'we’ll get f*** all in court' to gardaí amid drunken disturbance involving 20 in Cork

Two young men who were part of a city centre drunken disturbance involving up to 20 young people verbally abused gardaí and boasted – “We’ll get f*** all in court – walk out the f***ing door so we will – f***ing joke it is.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Keith O’Callaghan of 11A Cushing Road, Farranree, Cork, and Dylan Long of 56 Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork, both said that because they were 15 years old nothing would happen to them in court. They also said: “We don’t give a f***.” Then O’Callaghan added the comment about walking out the door of the court and that it was a joke.

While there were teenagers involved in the drunken disturbance at Grand Parade, Cork, on the night, O’Callaghan and Long are not 15-year-olds as they claimed to gardaí. O’Callaghan is 21 and Long is 20 years old.

Judge Alec Gabbett, after hearing the outline of what happened on the night and the pleas in mitigation made by solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “We will see about courts not doing things.”

Both men had no previous convictions. Each of them pleaded guilty to refusing to leave the scene of a disturbance, obstructing gardaí, being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a source of danger.

Judge Gabbett said he would adjourn the matters until February 14 for a report from the probation service to see if they would be suitable for doing community service orders.

In respect of O’Callaghan, Judge Gabbett said: “He strikes me that he could do with help from the probation service but he is probably contemptuous of State organisations. But for his mask he would be laughing at me.”

Mr Buttimer said the details of what happened on the night were outlined fairly by the sergeant, but that in his consultations with Keith O’Callaghan: “I found him to be respectful.”

Sgt Kelleher said that Sgt Mark Keating and Sgt Dave Noonan were on foot patrol in Cork city centre at around 10pm on November 27 last when they received complaints of a large group of youths drinking and shouting at passers-by on Grand Parade. The area was littered with empty beer cans and broken bottles.

Most of the group dispersed when ordered to leave the area but the two defendants got aggressive with gardaí. Other youths tried to hold back the duo.

O’Callaghan told Sgt Noonan, “I’ll f***ing knock you out,” and called him a "fool" and a "spastic".

Garda Keating picked up a plastic bag containing bottles and cans of beer. Dylan Long shouted at him:

Give me the bag, ya gomie or I’ll burst your head… Take off your f***ing badge and fight me, ya mog. Come on ya f***ing pig.

O’Callaghan resisted violently when he was being arrested. Both men continued to be threatening and abusive after their arrest as they were brought to the Bridewell garda station. Sgt Kelleher said the public order incident went on for 25 to 30 minutes.

Judge Gabbett said such incidents involving large groups of youths shouting at passers-by were intimidating to members of the public and he added that he had personal experience of this kind of intimidation from a group of youths on the street.