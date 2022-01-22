'Businesses have no chance of surviving in the face of this', judge says as he jails serial shoplifter 

Shop owners who provide valuable employment had to be protected from the actions of a woman with 50 theft convictions coming back to court with more shoplifting charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher said a jail term had to be imposed on 37-year-old Jennifer Rodgers, who was living at Cork Simon Community.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to a number of recent thefts carried out by the defendant in stores around Cork City.

On November 30 last, gardaí encountered Jennifer Rodgers at St Peter and St Paul’s Place, Cork, and she was carrying two bags containing more than €100 worth of clothing stolen from Dealz on Grand Parade.

“Asked did she have a receipt, she said she did not. She then told gardaí: ‘Go away and f*** off, have ye nothing better to do?’ She later admitted she took the property from Dealz,” Sgt Davis said.

Garda Frances O’Riordan met the defendant on November 19, 2021, after she had stolen a bottle of whiskey from SuperValu on Merchants Quay.

Garda Majella O’Sullivan encountered the same woman at Dyke Parade, Cork, on July 1, when she was intoxicated to such an extent she was a danger to herself or others.

In the early hours of October 18 last at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, she was causing a nuisance and ignoring numerous directions from gardaí to leave the area. She had stolen a bottle of vodka earlier.

And finally, on January 9, 2021, she stole alcohol at Tesco on Paul Street.

Sgt Davis said that of her 79 previous convictions, 50 were for theft, 12 for being drunk and a danger and four for being threatening.

Frank Buttimer said the defendant had been trying over the last 12 months to rehabilitate.

Judge Kelleher said: “People who run business and provide employment for people in the city have to be protected from this kind of behaviour. She has 50 previous convictions for theft.

“Businesses have no chance of surviving in the face of this. She has to get her own house in order.”

The judge then sentenced Jennifer Rodgers to six months in prison.