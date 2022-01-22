Three in custody after gardaí seize €56k worth of heroin in Cork

Gardaí seized €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Road in Cork City and arrested three men allegedly involved in a transaction with the drugs stash.

All three men were charged by Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy and Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan with possession of diamorphine, better known as heroin, and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges against each man related to St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19.

One of the accused men, Roy Twohig, 42, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, made no application for bail. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody to appear by video link from prison on January 26.

William Kenny, 45, of St Vincent’s Hostel, is charged with the same drugs offences and he applied unsuccessfully for bail. Frank Buttimer, solicitor, was appointed to represent him on free legal aid.

Det Garda Murphy said of Kenny that gardaí had concerns he would commit further offences to feed his own addiction and to pay for a drugs debt of €20,000.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded William Kenny in custody until January 26.

The third defendant, 32-year-old Philip Knowles of St Mark’s Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin, was allegedly seen handing the package of drugs to another party on St Mary’s Avenue, Det Garda O’Sullivan testified at Cork District Court.

Knowles made no admissions and is not addicted to drugs, the detective said. Mr Buttimer, solicitor, who also represented Knowles, said the only grounds for objection to bail in this case was the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Mr Buttimer argued that bail should be granted and suggested it could take 12 months before the case would be ready for trial.

Judge Kelleher also refused bail in Knowles’s case and remanded him in custody until January 26.

All three accused will appear by video link from prison on the next occasion.