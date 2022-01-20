Engineer settles case for injuring knee after fall in cluttered workshop

A print machine engineer who injured his knee in a trip and fall while on a call-out to install print equipment in a Dublin factory has settled his High Court action.

Kevin Travers (47), Athlethan, Racecourse Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth, sued his employer, Videojet Technologies Ltd, Western Industrial Estate, Dublin, and Henkel Ireland Operations and Research Ltd, with registered address at Stokes Place, St Stephen's Green, Dublin.

Henkel operates the Tallaght factory which he was visiting when he tripped in an allegedly cluttered workshop while setting up a printer on March 30, 2017. The defendants denied negligence.

Following talks on Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told by Michael Byrne SC, for Mr Travers, the matter had been settled. Counsel said the settlement, which is confidential, had been determined on the basis of 80% for the plaintiff and 20% for the defendants.

Opening the case earlier, Mr Byrne, with John Nolan Bl, instructed by Tracey Solicitors, said the accident happened as his client was lifting a print machine from a workbench on to a stand when his leg get caught in the stand holding another old machine which was among a number stored in the workroom.

He fell and was in serious pain with his left knee and unable to get up. Eventually, help arrived and he was taken by ambulance to hospital, He was put into a brace but when it was taken off, his knee collapsed from under him on several occasions. He underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, but the knee deteriorated, and he later had to have revision knee replacement surgery.

He was unable to return to work and was out of work for four years. At this stage however, he had improved sufficiently that he would now be able to return to work if certain accommodations could be made for him, counsel said.

He had been earning €50,000 a year as an engineer and he got into serious financial difficulties. His claim for loss of earnings does not extend beyond the four-year period however, counsel said.

'Everything was in a mess'

Mr Travers, who said his job involved travelling to various factories and premises to install and service equipment, told the court the workroom in Henkel was cluttered with old equipment.

"Everything was in a mess and there were old machines in the room, it was basically very congested." he said.

One of the Henkel employees apologised for the state of the room and cleared a walkway for him and cleared the workbench so he could carry out his work preparing the machines, he said.

He had to install two branding print machines in the Henkel plant, which produces superglue, and had lifted one of them onto a stand which he had just assembled, he said.

As he turned around with the second machine to put it on its stand, his foot became caught in the bottom leg of a stand holding another old machine which had been placed against a wall. He tripped and fell on both knees and felt severe pain in his left leg as he turned and sat on the floor after the fall, he said.

He was unable to get up and called for help which eventually arrived, and he was taken to hospital.