Man produced steak knife and threatened to kill customer at Cork City pub

Adrian Henry of Cork Simon Community charged with threatening to kill a man on December 28 last at the Wetherspoon’s outlet, The Linen Weaver, on Paul St, Cork
Judge remanded the accused in custody for a further two weeks. 

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

A 49-year-old man arrested over the Christmas holidays and charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill a man at Wetherspoon’s in Cork City has been remanded in custody.

Adrian Henry of Cork Simon Community was arrested and charged by Detective Garda Bryan Murphy.

Henry appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

The 49-year-old is charged with threatening to kill a man on December 28 last at the Wetherspoon’s outlet, The Linen Weaver, on Paul St, Cork.

Henry is also charged with producing a steak knife capable of inflicting a serious injury.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were not yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for a further two weeks.

The judge was told the accused has a bail application pending at the High Court in Dublin.

Judge Kelleher told the accused that if he gets bail he must turn up in person at Cork District Court on February 2.

