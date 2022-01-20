Cork man arrested after seizure of cannabis and cocaine worth €24k

Patrick Daly of 173 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork, was charged with having cannabis and cocaine and having each drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others
Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested 24-year-old Patrick Daly and brought him before Cork District Court on four charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine with a combined value of over €24,000 at a house in Cork City, it was alleged at Cork District Court. 

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested 24-year-old Patrick Daly and brought him before Cork District Court on four charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Patrick Daly of 173 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork, was charged with having cannabis and cocaine and having each drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges relate to Monday, January 17, at his home in Farranree.

There was no Garda objection to the accused being remanded on bail on certain conditions.

They require him to continue residing at 173 Farranferris Avenue, sign daily at Gurranabraher Garda Station, surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for any new passport or travel documentation.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said a lengthy adjournment would be required so that a forensic certificate could be obtained in respect of the drugs.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Daly on bail until April 26 to allow time for that and for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, solicitor, was appointed on free legal aid on the basis that the accused is on a disability allowance.

Judge Kelleher asked about the valuations of the drugs allegedly seized. Det Gda O’Toole said the cannabis had a value of €18,000 while the cocaine had a street value of €6,000 to €7,000.

