Hammer-wielding man threatens 'to get' ex partner and her family

A woman returned to her family home to collect some belongings but was approached by her hammer-wielding ex partner who called her a whore and threatened to "get her".

The matter has just been before an in camera hearing of Cork District Court for domestic cases but dates back to May 14, 2018.

The 65-year-old man faced sentencing for breaching a protection order on that date and another breach of the same order the previous month on April 25, 2018.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to May 2018 incident first.

“The defendant’s ex-wife returned to the family home to pick up some personal belongings. She had a protection order against him. On arriving at the house the defendant became aggressive.

He had a hammer. He called her a whore and threatened he would get the whole lot of them (the family).

"He left the area and the applicant’s sons went looking for him.

“They came across him near (a graveyard). He jumped out of his car, saying, ‘I’ll kill ye cowards.’ He said this to his sons. And then he said, ‘Come on ye cowards.’ He was holding a baton in a threatening manner,” Sgt Lyons said.

Details were then given of the breach of the protection order the previous month.

“At 8.45pm on April 25, 2018, he returned to the family home and tried to kiss his ex-wife in the kitchen. She pushed him away.

He became verbally abusive. It went on for more than an hour.

“His ex-wife felt that he was acting in a very unpredictable manner. He left the kitchen after an hour and went to his room,” Sgt Lyons said.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke stressed that the incidents date back almost four years and there had been absolutely no contact between the parties since. He said the defendant was living with a relative.

Mr Burke said there had been a death in the family some years before these difficulties arose and that the defendant failed to cope with it. This resulted in numerous health and psychiatric difficulties.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I find the facts proved and I convict him but I won’t sentence him until there is an updated psychiatric report.”

Sentencing was put back for three months for that purpose.