Man who put his phone under another man's toilet cubicle to get photos avoids jail

Court heard gardaí were called to Dundrum Town Centre after a man used the public toilet and noticed a 'live phone' on the ground in his cubicle
Man who put his phone under another man's toilet cubicle to get photos avoids jail

Aleksander Janik, 23, of Rosemount Estate, Dundrum, Dublin 14, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at Dundrum Town Centre on August 10, 2019. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 15:00
Sonya McLean

A man who placed his phone under a toilet cubicle to get images of the male occupant has been given a one-year suspended sentence.

Aleksander Janik, 23, of Rosemount Estate, Dundrum, Dublin 14, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature at Dundrum Town Centre on August 10, 2019. He has no previous convictions and has not come to Garda attention since.

The court heard at an earlier sentence hearing that gardaí were called to the centre after a man used the public toilet at 6pm that evening and noticed a “live phone” on the ground in his cubicle. He immediately left and started banging on the door next to him.

A struggle ensued and Janik tried to run from the bathroom, but the man hit him and Janik locked himself in the disabled toilet. Security and gardaí were contacted and Janik was arrested.

He made admissions in a subsequent Garda interview and a search of his phone revealed images of shoes, legs and a toilet.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor said the offences were “a significant invasion of privacy” for the victim, but acknowledged Janik’s plea of guilty was a relief for the man and spared him having to give evidence at trial.

She accepted Janik had fully co-operated with gardaí and had been attending counselling for a number of mental health issues. His brother died “in the most tragic circumstances” shortly after this offence, the judge noted.

Ms Justice O’Connor acknowledged Janik had a good work history and was previously of good character before she suspended a one-year prison term in full on condition that he engage with the Probation Service for nine months and follow through on all the service’s directions.

More in this section

Lisa Smith court case Bid by terror-accused Lisa Smith to have charges dropped to be decided on Monday
KELLIE WALTON Virgin Media payroll administrator who stole €870k jailed for two years
Ireland stock Witness appeal after man, 70s, assaulted in aggravated burglary in Sligo
#Courts
<p>Ashling Murphy was killed at Cappincur, Tullamore, on the bank of the Grand Canal last Wednesday afternoon, January 12.</p>

Sister of former Ashling Murphy murder suspect may face charges over failure to leave crime scene

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices