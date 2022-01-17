Two men, 30s, arrested after serious assault in Tipperary

A man in his early 20s, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the attack
Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 15:47
Steven Heaney

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault in Tipperary.

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident, which took place at a business premises in the Irishtown area of Clonmel, Co Tipperary at 9.30pm on Sunday night.

A man, aged in his early 20s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the assault. He was taken from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment.

Two men, both of whom are in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Clonmel Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information to please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or at Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111

