Schoolgirl injured when bus collided with low bridge awarded €58k

A schoolgirl who was injured when the top of a bus was sheared after it collided with a low bridge has settled her High Court action for €58,000.

KellyMarie Jackson was on a school trip and travelling with her classmates when the accident happened on January 29, 2019, in Mulhuddart, Dublin.

The teenager, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said, bit through her lip as a result of the accident and later also suffered post traumatic stress disorder, which has since abated.

In an affidavit to the court, the girl’s mother, Anne Davis, said her daughter was 14 years old and was on a school trip with her school, Blakestown Community School.

She said the bridge was too low to enable the bus to pass safely under it and the top of the bus was “ cut off and opened backwards like the opening of a tin”. She said her daughter later told a treating doctor a number of the children on the bus were screaming immediately before the collision that the bus would not fit under the bridge.

Ms Davies said KellyMarie rang her and she got to the scene quickly. She then drove her daughter to hospital.

She said KellyMarie suffered injuries as a result of the impact between the bus and the bridge.

KellyMarie suffered soft tissue injuries to her hip and shoulder and her teeth had penetrated her lower lip, she said.

She had been left with a small scar in her lip area.

KellyMarie Sarah Jackson, 15, of Briarwood Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin, had through her mother Anne Davis sued coach operator Eirebus Ltd over the accident at Shanty Bridge, Mulhuddart.

Liability was not at issue in the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Simons said the girl had made a good recovery. He said the settlement was a good one.