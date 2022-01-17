James Mansfield Jnr found guilty of perverting course of justice

Property magnate James Mansfield Jnr has been taken into custody after he was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by ordering the destruction of CCTV footage showing him with his former employee Martin Byrne on the morning Mr Byrne was kidnapped by "dangerous" criminals Dessie O'Hare and Declan 'Whacker' Duffy.

The 54-year-old was acquitted by the Special Criminal Court of a separate charge of conspiracy to falsely imprison Mr Byrne, who had previously provided security for the family business. The court found that although Mansfield had knowingly involved notorious criminals Dessie O'Hare and Declan 'Whacker' Duffy in his attempts to recover assets lost in the 2008 economic crash, there was not sufficient evidence to show Mansfield knew the two men planned to kidnap Mr Byrne.