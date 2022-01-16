Judge grants detention extension for pair arrested in connection with Ballyfermot shooting

A Judge has allowed gardaí investing the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin, to continue holding a man and woman for questioning.

A man in his early 40s and a woman in her late 30s were detained at Garda stations in west Dublin on Thursday night under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

They can be held for a week, but after the first 48 hours, extensions must be authorised by a judge.

Garda Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, based at Blanchardstown station, made applications at Dublin District Court on yesterday evening. The man and woman were present with their solicitors.

Granting the applications, Judge Bryan Smyth was satisfied that further detention was necessary for the proper investigation of the offence, and that it was being conducted diligently and expeditiously.

The order will expire on Tuesday evening unless gardaí successfully seek a further application to hold them for another 48 hours.

Mr Tormey, 49, a married father of three, worked as a salesman and as a doorman in the security sector.

He was shot dead outside his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, just after 4.30 am last Sunday after he had returned from a social function.

His wife Amy and a young daughter were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Family, friends and other mourners gathered for his Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Assumption Church in Ballyfermot yesterday.