Cork woman stole suitcase  from patient having baby at CUMH

A woman having a baby at Cork University Maternity Hospital had her suitcase of personal belongings stolen from her when she was there to have a baby.

Glenda Fray, who was also a patient in the hospital at that time, pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court. The suitcase belonging to the other pregnant woman was found in Fray’s room in CUMH.

It was one of several offences to which the young woman pleaded guilty. Judge Olann Kelleher commented it was by far the most serious offence which she admitted.

Glenda Fray was sentenced to a total of 12 months in prison.

“There were particularly mean thefts in this case. Worst of all of them was the poor woman giving birth to a baby at CUMH and she stole a bag of personal belongings from her,” Judge Kelleher said.

As well as imposing a total jail term of six months, the judge revoked the suspension on an older six-month term and made them consecutive.

Fray pleaded guilty to a variety of offences including possession of drugs, causing criminal damage, being drunk and a danger, possession of a weapon, failing to appear in court, handling stolen property and three counts of theft.

Criminal damage

The criminal damage offence occurred at the fire exit to the Maldron hotel in Cork city where the manager told a number of men and women to move away from the doorway as they were blocking the emergency exit. Fray pulled a light fitting off the side of the wall of the hotel.

On April 20 last, gardaí were called to the South Mall where a member of the public said she was the victim of a theft. Glenda Fray, of Glenfields Park, Ballyvolane, Cork, was identified as the person who had carried out the theft and when she was stopped and searched a short time later she was found to be carrying a screwdriver in her handbag.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 35-year-old recently commenced a two-month jail term imposed at Dublin Metropolitan Court.

“She is completely off all substances through her own efforts and at Farnanes [rehabilitation centre]. She appreciates she has a litany of offences before the court,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said: “She has 26 convictions for theft alone and numerous for Section 13 [failing to appear in court].”