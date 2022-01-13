Two arrested in relation to fatal Ballyfermot shooting

Gardaí said that a man in his early 40s and a woman in her late 30s have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal shooting in Ballyfermot last weekend. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 18:46
Steve Neville

Two people have been arrested in relation to a shooting in Dublin last weekend.

Michael Tormey, a 49-year-old father of two, died last Sunday after he was shot at his house on the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot.

Gardaí said on Thursday that a man in his early 40s and a woman in her late 30s have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Both are being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Garda Stations in West Dublin.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

They also issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, in particular, anyone who may have been in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies areas between 3.30am and 5.30am on January 9 to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

