'I will rip the eye out of your head,' Cork man told garda

A Cork man accused of sticking his finger into the eye of a garda saying: ‘I will rip the eye out of your head – I hope you lose your eye,’ has been remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Philip Barry, 35, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, was refused bail at Cork District Court last week.

Now it has been indicated he plans to appeal that decision in relation to bail to the High Court in Dublin.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until January 27.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions in the case were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Philip Barry appeared in Cork District Court on Thursday by video link from prison.

Philip Barry faces five counts including three charges related to assault to members of An Garda Síochána – two of those charges involving assault causing harm.

The most recent incident related to January 4 at 6.20pm. Sergeant Brendan Curry said: “It is alleged that Mr Barry was involved in causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle – a black Mercedes van – parked at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. He allegedly caused €2,500 damage to it.

“It is further alleged that at 10.30pm Garda Ian King was assaulted at the Bridewell Garda Station.

“It is alleged that Mr Barry was highly aggressive and abusive to gardaí when in custody and that when he had his handcuffs removed he swung punches at gardaí and attempted to get out. He placed his fingers around the glasses of Garda King and caused pressure to the eye area.

It is alleged that he also showed intent by stating: ‘I will rip the eye out of your head. I hope you lose your eye.’ Garda Ian King had to have three paper stitches and a tetanus injection.”