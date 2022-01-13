Father of seven admits downloading child abuse images to his phone

A father of seven caught with more than 300 sexually explicit images of children will be sentenced later this year.

In June 2020, gardaí went to the Dublin home of Patrick O'Brien, 69, after receiving information from the Garda online child exploitation unit about the downloading of sexually explicit images of children on a digital device linked to his address.

Mr O'Brien's wife opened the door and gardaí asked her and her two adult children to assemble in one room and for her to contact Mr O'Brien, who was not in the house.

When Mr O'Brien returned, he told gardaí there was “no point in covering up, it's me”. He admitted he had downloaded the illegal images on his mobile phone and handed the phone over.

An analysis of the phone later found about 200 images of children posing in a sexually explicit manner and 55 images of naked children.

Another 75 images showed children as young as three years old being sexually abused by adults. The images were described in graphic detail during the sentence hearing.

Guilty plea

Patrick O'Brien, of Oakwood Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of images depicting children engaged in explicit sexual activity, contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998, on June 6, 2020.

Detective Garda Gemma Casserly told the court that during his interview, Mr O'Brien admitted he had downloaded “child abuse images” from the internet.

Mr O'Brien said he had started looking at the material a few months earlier and had never shared it with anyone else. His lawyers handed in a letter from his wife who said this behaviour was completely out of character for him.

The court heard he began counselling after the offending came to light.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentence to allow for an assessment by the Probation Service. She remanded Mr O'Brien on continuing bail to May 16 next.