Cork men involved in feud between two families claim 'tensions have simmered down'

Two men appealing jail terms for their part in a feud between two families – where they were caught with a truck loaded with weapons – were put on bonds to keep the peace for four months to see how matters between the families proceed.

The appellants claimed through their barrister Alan O’Dwyer that: “The tensions between the parties have simmered down. Michael Keenan [one of the convicted men] tells me everything between the parties is over now.

“Tensions between the parties have subsided.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said he had been informed that tensions had calmed down.

Judge Helen Boyle commented at Cork Circuit Appeals Court that it was a serious matter meriting prison sentences for the parties.

However, the judge said: “I will put it back on a probation bond to May 27 to see what the circumstances are between the two families. There is still a serious risk of prison sentences. I don’t wish to give any false hope in that regard.”

Last October at Cork District Court, an eight-month jail term was imposed on 38-year-old Michael Keenan of 1 St Michael’s Close, Mahon, who also has an address at 17 Wolfe Tone Street.

A four-month sentence was imposed on 22-year-old Jim Keenan of 1 Ravensdale Close, Mahon, Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at the sentencing hearing in Cork District Court, “This was a very serious dispute on May 9 [2021[ where slash-hooks, knives, pikes, crow-bars and hurleys were carried in a truck.

“And they said they were more or less entitled to carry them because they were in a dispute.

“The fact that things have eased off in this feud does not mean they can get away with it, especially in a case where children were present in the area.”

The judge added he was concerned with the safety of all of the community and not just the concerns the defendants had for their own families.

Both defendants pleaded guilty on one charge of being in possession of a weapon on May 9 last.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí responded to a call about a serious incident involving a dispute between two families. While investigating this report, they stopped the vehicle in which the defendants were travelling.

Detective Garda Paul Radley arrested the defendants back in May and testified that gardaí stopped a pick-up truck at Mahon interchange, in which the defendants were travelling. It was alleged a slash-hook and a knife were found in the front of the truck and in the back were found two pikes, two hurleys, one crow-bar and one pickaxe handle.

Michael Keenan replied when charged with weapons offences in May that these were for work purposes. Jim Keenan said, “We have to protect ourselves.”