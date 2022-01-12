Estranged Cork couple who live in same house have barring orders against each other

A middle-aged couple who don’t talk to each other – except through their children – have both obtained protection orders against each other.

This scenario emerged at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court, where one party claimed the other breached the domestic order.

The difficulties between the parties where they try to live in different rooms under the one roof have been exacerbated in the past two years with Covid restrictions as the man has been working full-time from home.

He was arrested at the Cork home on Monday night, January 10, and charged with breaching a protection order by allegedly putting his ex-partner in fear.

The charge states she was put in fear when he allegedly verbally abused her and kicked the dishwasher closed as she was unloading it.

The defendant completely denied the allegations against him and claimed his ex-partner only got a protection order against him when the family law case was not going her way on the civil side.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, said the complainant was using the protection order ‘tactically’ against the defendant.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said: “These parties have been living together. He is working from home during lockdown. He has a protection order in the other direction. They have separate rooms – separate lives – and maintaining things as well as they can.”

The issue that arose on Monday evening was that the defendant came home and could not park on the drive of the property because the complainant’s car was blocking the way. He asked his daughter to ask her mother to move her car and she refused. He went in and said: “You won’t be so smart if I call the guards.”

He did not call the gardaí but she later called them and made the complaint against him.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked during the State objection to the man being released on bail: “Is there no communication between you?” He replied, “Any words are through the children. We organise things through the kids.”

Judge Kelleher concluded: “You are living under one roof and nobody talks to anyone.”

Sgt Pat Lyons said the gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the accused man and said in effect he threatened his partner, saying he would call the gardaí.

Judge Kelleher responded, saying: “The only people he can ring are the guards.”

The accused man asked: “If she is in fear why did she not run out?”

Judge Kelleher granted bail and adjourned the case until February 24.