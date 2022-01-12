Cork man who came at gardaí with sledgehammer agrees to get psychiatric treatment

The Nohoval man who is accused of coming at gardaí with a full-sized sledgehammer has complied with bail conditions requiring him to attend hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, confirmed that 30-year-old Roy Fehily had attended at Cork University Hospital and was to return there on Tuesday for further assessment.

While there had been a Garda objection to bail being granted to the accused on Tuesday, Judge Olann Kelleher said it was preferable that the accused would receive psychiatric attention rather being remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned until Wednesday. Now, the judge has remanded Fehily on continuing bail until January 19.

Garda Cormac Dineen of Kinsale Garda Station objected to bail being granted to Roy Fehily of Nohoval, Kinsale, Co Cork, in light of the alleged incident on Monday night at his family home.

Garda Dineen testified: “He was in the back of the house in a vehicle. When we got within 20ft from him he exited the vehicle and was extremely aggressive and came towards us quickly holding a full-length sledgehammer.

“He was calling us scumbags and rats. We stopped and backed off. We sought assistance to arrest him.”

Roy Fehily said he was anxious to go directly to the psychiatric unit of Cork University Hospital for treatment. He said he had a background of conditions, including anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

Regarding concerns that he would go back to his family home, the defendant said: “I won’t be harassing them or having anything to do with them if granted bail. I will stay with [a relative] if I’m not in hospital.”

He explained: “I was smashing my own car with the sledgehammer because I was having a mental breakdown. That is what I was using the sledgehammer for.”

Conditions of bail require him to stay away from his family home at Nohoval, abstain from all intoxicants and keep a curfew to be at his relative’s home between 9pm and 7am if he is not in hospital.