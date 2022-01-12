Cork-based Briton accused of sending menacing message to police with threat to kill female MP

Directions are to be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against a 41-year-old Briton living in Cork who is accused of sending a menacing message by telephone.

The charge relates to the investigation of an alleged threat to British police that a female Labour MP would be killed.

Daniel Weavers, with an address at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday, November 7 last, and charged in relation to the alleged threat the kill the woman in her 50s.

The engineer was charged with a single count that on October 18, 2021, at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, he sent by telephone a message that was menacing, contrary the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951, as amended by the Communications Regulations (Amendment) Act 2007.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan, of Douglas Garda Station, previously testified that the accused made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

There was no objection to bail on a number of conditions and defence solicitor, Eddie Burke confirmed that his client was willing to abide by the bail terms.

Bail conditions required him to abstain from all intoxicants, surrender his passport, and sign on every Monday and Friday at Togher Garda Station.

It is also required that he would have no unwarranted communication with the British police authorities.

Another condition of his bail requires him to provide gardaí with the number of an Irish mobile phone which he would keep fully charged and in credit so he could be contactable 24/7.

He has also been ordered to notify gardaí of any change of address before requesting a statement of means so the court can consider the question of granting him free legal aid to meet the single charge.

The defendant was not present for the brief hearing on Wednesday at Cork District Court.

His solicitor said that in accordance with the most recent Covid guidelines for the operation of Cork District Court, the defendant was informed not to attend court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked for the case to be adjourned until February 23 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.