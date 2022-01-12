Man charged with murder of pensioner in Clare further remanded in custody

A Clare man charged with the murder of a pensioner in Lisdoonvarna has been further remanded in custody.

Thomas Lorigan, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Ennis District Court today via video link from Limerick Prison.

Lorigan is charged with the murder of John O'Neill, 78, at St Brendan's Road, Lisdoonvarna on a date unknown between January 6 and January 7.

The charge against Lorigan is contrary to Common Law.

During today's brief hearing, the accused spoke only to confirm that he could see and hear the court proceedings.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan told the court the matter had first come before the court on Saturday, July 8.

Sgt Lonergan said directions from the director of public prosecutions (DPP) are already known and that a book of evidence is awaited in the case.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment.

The sergeant said it was the State's application to have the accused remanded in custody for a further four weeks.

Defence solicitor, Daragh Hassett, consented to the State's application.

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded Lorigan in custody to appear again at Ennis District Court on February 9.

Judge Gabbett told the accused that the book of evidence may be available in court on that date.

Following his arrest, Lorigan was brought before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday night.

At the time, detective sergeant John Farmer of Kilrush Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Det Sgt Farmer told the court that in reply to the charge after caution, Lorigan said, "no comment."