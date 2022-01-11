Cork man to face trial on cannabis charges

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the case against a Glanmire man accused of having a stash of cannabis at his home should face trial by judge and jury.

The case against Ian Peeke of Heatherview, Riverstown, Glanmire, Co Cork, was before Cork District Court.

The defendant faces drugs charges including the cultivation of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges all relate to his home address on December 16, 2020.

Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that the DPP had decided that a signed plea of guilty could be entered by the accused at Cork District Court and sentencing could then proceed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Alternatively, a book of evidence could be prepared.

Solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was on bail on all charges and he adjourned the case until March 1 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until then.

It is anticipated that the case will then be sent forward from Cork District Court for trial at the circuit court, possibly later in the year.