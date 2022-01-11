Cork man to face trial on cannabis charges

Defendant faces drugs charges including the cultivation of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others
Cork man to face trial on cannabis charges

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the case against a Glanmire man accused of having a stash of cannabis at his home should face trial by judge and jury. File picture

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the case against a Glanmire man accused of having a stash of cannabis at his home should face trial by judge and jury.

The case against Ian Peeke of Heatherview, Riverstown, Glanmire, Co Cork, was before Cork District Court.

The defendant faces drugs charges including the cultivation of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others. 

The charges all relate to his home address on December 16, 2020.   

Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that the DPP had decided that a signed plea of guilty could be entered by the accused at Cork District Court and sentencing could then proceed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Alternatively, a book of evidence could be prepared.

Solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was on bail on all charges and he adjourned the case until March 1 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until then.

It is anticipated that the case will then be sent forward from Cork District Court for trial at the circuit court, possibly later in the year.

More in this section

Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage
Ballyfermot shooting Gardaí make fresh appeal following ‘callous’ Dublin shooting
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018 Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018
<p>One of the child victims in the Munster sexual abuse case has said he thinks his parents and other family members who abused him should go to jail 'for a long time'. File Picture</p>

'My old family should go to jail for a long time for what they put us through', Munster abuse victim says

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices