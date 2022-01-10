Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with smashing his way into the Customs House building in Cork by allegedly climbing a fire-escape.

Garda Anthony Kelleher arrested Mantas Sankalas at Cork Simon Community and brought him before Cork District Court.

He was charged with a number of offences, including failure to appear in court on a previous occasion – to which he replied: “I slept in.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial summarily at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction to hear the case in the district court after hearing an outline of the allegations against Sankalas, of no fixed addressed.

He was charged that on September 17, 2021, at Custom House, Cork, he did without lawful excuse damage property, namely a glass window valued at €240 belonging to Tower Holdings Group, intending or being reckless as to whether damage was caused, contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.

Sgt Kelleher said it was alleged that the man climbed the fire-escape of the Custom House and then smashed a window of the first floor, causing €240 worth of damage.

He was charged with a separate charge of entering the building and causing damage under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act in respect of the same date.

The allegation was that staff at the building identified the intruder.

The same defendant is charged that on September 27, 2021, at Lapps Quay when not at his place of residence he allegedly had in his possession two spanners with the intention that they be used in the course of a theft. Finally, he was charged with possession of a flick-knife, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

A copy of prosecution statements are to be sent to defence solicitor Eddie Burke, who was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

Mr Burke said the young man was presently living at the Simon Community and was not working.

The case was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until February 14.