Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage

The same defendant is charged that on September 27, 2021, at Lapps Quay he allegedly had in his possession two spanners with the intention that they be used in the course of a theft
Man charged with smashing window at Cork's Customs House, causing €240 worth of damage

Mantas Sankalas was charged with a number of offences, including failure to appear in court on a previous occasion – to which he replied: 'I slept in.' Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with smashing his way into the Customs House building in Cork by allegedly climbing a fire-escape.

Garda Anthony Kelleher arrested Mantas Sankalas at Cork Simon Community and brought him before Cork District Court.

He was charged with a number of offences, including failure to appear in court on a previous occasion – to which he replied: “I slept in.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial summarily at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction to hear the case in the district court after hearing an outline of the allegations against Sankalas, of no fixed addressed.

He was charged that on September 17, 2021, at Custom House, Cork, he did without lawful excuse damage property, namely a glass window valued at €240 belonging to Tower Holdings Group, intending or being reckless as to whether damage was caused, contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.

Sgt Kelleher said it was alleged that the man climbed the fire-escape of the Custom House and then smashed a window of the first floor, causing €240 worth of damage.

He was charged with a separate charge of entering the building and causing damage under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act in respect of the same date.

The allegation was that staff at the building identified the intruder.

The same defendant is charged that on September 27, 2021, at Lapps Quay when not at his place of residence he allegedly had in his possession two spanners with the intention that they be used in the course of a theft. Finally, he was charged with possession of a flick-knife, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

A copy of prosecution statements are to be sent to defence solicitor Eddie Burke, who was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

Mr Burke said the young man was presently living at the Simon Community and was not working.

The case was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until February 14.

More in this section

Ballyfermot shooting Gardaí make fresh appeal following ‘callous’ Dublin shooting
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018 Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite in 2018
Drunk Cork man broke into house to demand electric bike charger Drunk Cork man broke into house to demand electric bike charger
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>One of the child victims in the Munster sexual abuse case has said he thinks his parents and other family members who abused him should go to jail 'for a long time'. File Picture</p>

'My old family should go to jail for a long time for what they put us through', Munster abuse victim says

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices