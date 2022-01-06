Man arrested in connection with drug seizure worth over €70k

The man was taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he is currently being detained.
During the course of the search, a quantity of cannabis herb, cocaine and heroin was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 19:45
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Louth have arrested a man after drugs were uncovered during a search operation in Drogheda this afternoon.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Fair Street under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During the course of the search, a quantity of cannabis herb, cocaine and heroin was seized. The drugs are estimated to be worth in excess of €71,000.

A man, present in the apartment at the time of the search, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

