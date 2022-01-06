'I will rip the eye out of your head' - Corkman accused of attacking Garda in custody

An arrested Cork man allegedly forced his finger into the eye of a garda saying: "I will rip the eye out of your head. I hope you lose your eye." This was one of three assaults on gardaí allegedly carried out by Philip Barry, 35, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork.

Sergeant Brendan Curry said that Philip Barry was arrested at 8.34am today for the purpose of being charged. The defendant was charged with five counts and cautioned that he did not have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence. Philip Barry did not reply.

Sgt Curry said there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused for reasons including the seriousness of the allegations. The sergeant said there were three charges related to assault to members of An Garda Síochána – two of those charges involving assault causing harm.

The most recent incident related to January 4 at 6.20pm. “It is alleged that Mr Barry was involved in causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle – a black Mercedes van – parked at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. He allegedly caused €2,500 damage to it.

“There is evidence to show he was allegedly involved in causing the damage. CCTV showed him kicking it and repeatedly throwing a road traffic cone at it, entering the vehicle and taking property from it.

The three alleged assaults

“It is further alleged that at 10.30pm Garda Ian King was assaulted at the Bridewell garda station.

“It is alleged that Mr Barry was highly aggressive and abusive to gardaí when in custody and that when he had his handcuffs removed he swung punches at gardaí and attempted to get out.

“He placed his fingers around the glasses of Garda King and caused pressure to the eye area.

“It is alleged that he also showed intent by stating, ‘I will rip the eye out of your head. I hope you lose your eye.’ Garda Ian King had to have three paper stitches and a tetanus injection,” Sgt Corry said.

The sergeant then outlined allegations of another earlier assault at the Bridwell garda station on December 3 last where it is alleged that Philip Barry spat directly into the face of Garda Seán McCarthy, the spit landing on his forehead. A charge of simple assault was brought against him arising out of that.

The third charge related to November 22, 2021, where Garda Kevin Motherway arrested Philip Barry and put him into the back of a patrol van.

“It is alleged that he kicked Garda Motherway in the chest causing him to fall back on the ground and break two ribs. Again it is alleged that he showed intent, stating, ‘Take that, you f***er’,” Sgt Corry said.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, called the defendant to give evidence and put to him the prosecution concern, “that if you are given bail you will commit further offences”. Philip Barry replied: “Not a hope – I wouldn’t cause any offences.”

Asked about his mental health difficulties he said: “I am after dealing with my mental health – even since yesterday. I am linked in with the psychiatric unit.” Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court again on January 13 by video link from prison.