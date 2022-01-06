Cork judge refuses free legal aid for lockdown breachers

A judge has refused to grant free legal aid applications from solicitors representing people accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations because she believes the pandemic has cost the State enough money already.

Judge Joanne Carroll told Midleton District Court that the State has been put to enough cost dealing with the Covid crisis and she wasn’t going to grant applications for free legal aid from solicitors representing people for alleged breaches of public health regulations which were in effect during the hard lockdown last year.

A number of people were before her court for non-payment of Covid-19 fines for incidents in January and February 2021 including people accused of travelling beyond the 5km travel restriction without reasonable excuse, and others fined for attending or organising house parties.

At the time, gardaí could issue a fixed charge penalty notice of €100 for non-essential travel, a €500 fine for non-essential journeys to airport or ports, a €500 fine for organising a house party, and a €150 fine for attending a house party.

5km travel restriction

In one case, a man was fined for travelling beyond his 5km after he was stopped at a checkpoint near Midleton at 7.13am on January 14, 2021. The court was told that he refused to give gardaí a reasonable excuse for his reason for travel.

But the man told the judge that he was returning home having dropped his wife to a hospital in Cork city for surgery. He presented the judge with a letter from his wife’s surgeon confirming the procedure had taken place on that day.

Judge Carroll said she was satisfied with his excuse and was of the belief that the man may have been under considerable pressure that morning given the nature of the medical procedure and she accepted that he “may have been short with gardaí”. The man offered an apology in court to gardaí and the case was dismissed.

However in another case, the court was told that two men were stopped in a car on the N25 on a date in February 2021 and were found to be 138km from their home in Tralee. They told gardaí they were in Cork to buy a car.

Judge Carroll said she was in no doubt that this was an unnecessary journey and she convicted one of the men and imposed a €125 fine giving him four months to pay.

40th birthday party

In another case, the court heard how gardaí had to call twice to an address at Cobh, late on February 9 and in the early hours of February 10, 2021, where a number of people were attending a 40th birthday party. Gardaí issued fines to a number of people, including a woman in her 20s, who did not pay the fine.

The judge described the party as a “premeditated matter” and she convicted and fined the woman €200. The judge said everyone in the country was aware of the Covid regulations that were in place at the time, she described the pandemic as a national crisis and she said this woman chose to breach the regulations.

She said people couldn’t go to funerals or attend weddings and that she was sure there were many people who would have loved to attend 40th birthday parties, but didn’t. “This lady breached the Covid regulations, the laws were very clear at the time - everyone knew them,” she said.

A number of other people who were due before the court on similar Covid tickets could not attend because they either had Covid-19 or were close contacts of confirmed cases, and their cases were adjourned.