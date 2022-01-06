No conviction for teenager who attacked knife-wielding woman with toy hockey stick

A Dublin youth has been spared a criminal conviction and a sentence for attacking a knife-armed woman during a dispute.

The 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to violent disorder with others, assault causing harm and production of a toy hockey stick as a weapon on a date in 2020.

Gardaí responded to a report and found the victim with blood on her face. Garda Kinga Sololowska said the woman had entered the front garden at the boy’s family home “with a knife threatening them”.

They tried to take the knife from her, resulting in a physical altercation. The youth, who had a child’s plastic toy hockey stick, admitted striking her to make her drop the knife.

The woman suffered bruising to her head and was brought by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. The youth told gardaí that he and his household were trying to defend themselves.

He maintained he felt threatened by the woman who did not provide a victim impact statement and has moved from the area. She and several others face separate charges in connection with the incident.

Garda Sololowska said it was unknown which injuries the woman sustained from the hockey stick. Other weapons allegedly used, not by the accused, were a baseball bat and a hurley stick.

'Unusual circumstances'

The officer agreed with defence counsel, Amy Deane, that the boy took responsibility and went to a garda station two weeks later to give his statement. Judge Paul Kelly heard that the boy had not come to further attention and had no prior criminal convictions.

Pleading for leniency, Ms Deane pointed out that a pre-sentence probation report stated the teen was at low risk of re-offending. The court heard he engaged in pro-social activities, including sport, finished school, and was looking for work.

The barrister also submitted that he had pleaded guilty at an early stage of a case with “unusual circumstances”. Furthermore, he had accepted that hitting the woman was not the way to deal with the situation, counsel said.

The proceedings had also been delayed in getting to court, partly due to Covid-19. Judge Kelly applied the Probation of Offenders Act and said he hoped not to see him in court again.