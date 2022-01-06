Two teenage boys arrested in connection with Ballyfermot assault 

Two male teenagers arrested as part of a garda investigation into a serious assault which took place in Ballyfermot last week.

Gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin conducted a number of searches this morning and arrested the two.

The serious assault took place near the Civic Offices Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

A teenage girl and a male sustained serious injuries in the assault.

The girl, Alanna Quinn Idris, aged 17, risks losing sight in one eye after being badly beaten around the face by the attackers.

A male friend, who tried to protect her, was beaten and stabbed in the same attack.

Both teenage males are detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí at Ballyfermot are appealing for witnesses who may not yet have come forward and in particular, motorists who may have dash cam footage from Ballyfermot Road between approximately 9.15 pm and 10 pm on December 30 to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.