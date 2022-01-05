'It is unfair' - Corkman on Sex Offenders Register jailed for not telling gardaí he was homeless

When the sentence was imposed, his mother said: “He done seven years for something he didn’t do. And it’s still going on. It is unfair.”
'It is unfair' - Corkman on Sex Offenders Register jailed for not telling gardaí he was homeless

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced the young man to the three months for his failure to notify gardaí as required under the terms of the Sex Offenders Register.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí called to the address given to them by a man who served a sentence for attempted rape to find that he no longer lived there and now he has been jailed for a further three months.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced the young man to the three months for his failure to notify gardaí as required under the terms of the Sex Offenders Register.

As the sentence was imposed on the young man who appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison there was a tearful outburst from his mother at the back of the courtroom.

She said: “He done seven years for something he didn’t do. And it’s still going on. It is unfair.” The woman left the courtroom with a garda who was on duty in court. The defendant in the case is not named for legal reasons.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant was convicted of attempted rape almost 10 years ago and his name is on the Sex Offenders Register.

Since his release from prison in 2019 at the end of his sentence he was required to notify gardaí where he was living. Detective Garda David Hickey called to the address in the Wilton area of Cork on September 5 last to be told that the young man had left that house.

Gardaí discovered by September 29 that he was homeless and had no fixed address but Sgt Davis said: “He had not made any effort to get in contact.” Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He is guilty but it is a limited guilty. Technically, he was guilty. On September 5 he became homeless. He had been living at (the Wilton address). He became homeless in effect.

“He made contact with gardaí. He was told by the guards that homelessness was not an excuse for non-compliance. If he had simply told them he was homeless he would have been compliant. Homelessness did not exempt him. So he kept in contact with the gardaí since September.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “The bottom line is that since September 5 he is homeless but he did not contact the guards for three weeks. He did not notify the gardaí of a change of address. This is a criminal offence.

“The guards had to chase him. It is a serious matter for a man with a conviction like he has. I sentence him to three months in prison.”

More in this section

Man, 50s, arrested in connection with Christmas day stabbing Man, 50s, arrested in connection with Christmas day stabbing
Downpatrick stabbing Man in court on murder charge over Co Down stab death
€70,000 worth of suspected drugs and €45,000 in cash seized in Dundalk  €70,000 worth of suspected drugs and €45,000 in cash seized in Dundalk 
#Courtssexual abuse#HomelessnessPlace: Cork
<p> Third boy, who lunged at the girl with 'devastating consequences' when she went headfirst under the train' to be tried in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie</p>

Teenage boys plead not guilty to violent disorder at Dart station

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 1, 2022

  • 4
  • 5
  • 21
  • 24
  • 25
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices