€70,000 worth of suspected drugs and €45,000 in cash seized in Dundalk 

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs and cash was seized in Dundalk on Tuesday.
Some €70,000 worth of suspected drugs and €45,000 in cash was seized as part of Operation Tara.
At approximately 11am, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road and during the search, €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle.
In a follow-up search at a property on Park Street, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.
Gardaí said a man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the seizure.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.