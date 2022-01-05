€70,000 worth of suspected drugs and €45,000 in cash seized in Dundalk 

Gardaí said a man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the seizure
The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 07:48
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs and cash was seized in Dundalk on Tuesday.

Some €70,000 worth of suspected drugs and €45,000 in cash was seized as part of Operation Tara.

At approximately 11am, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road and during the search, €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle.

In a follow-up search at a property on Park Street, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

Gardaí said a man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the seizure.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

