More than 70 websites offering unsecured loans suspended by gardaí

More than 70 websites offering unsecured loans were suspended last year after investigations by gardaí.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is warning people not to be duped by websites offering unsecured loans.

Typically, people turn to such websites when they have difficulty in getting loans from established financial institutions. This can be a particular issue during times of financial stress, such as the post-Christmas period.

Detective Inspector Mel Smyth, of the GNECB, said that gardaí have suspended 74 such websites.

The websites have been suspended for three months, which disrupts the activities of fraudsters targeting people who are financially vulnerable.

However, the outfits behind the websites can quickly set up new ones in their place.

Det Insp Smyth said the websites look professional and can easily dupe people. Such websites claim to be regulated by the Central Bank, but are not, he said.

They typically contain contact phone numbers that can't be reached and often have addresses that are incorrect, making them impossible to contact.

He said: "But when someone applies for a loan, they will get a phonecall within minutes. The caller might look for ID from you, such as your passport or your driving licence."

When making the loan application online, a person supplies valuable personal data, including name, address, date of birth, and phone number, which can then be used by the fraudster.

This information can then be passed on to a third party, who will try to defraud money from the unsuspecting loan applicant by pretending to be their bank.

Meanwhile, the loan-application fraud is still continuing, with the fraudster looking for additional costs and fees from the applicant and possibly the first month's repayment as a deposit.

He said such fraud exploits a person's human nature to trust and when someone is desperate for money, they will pay the extra fees that are being demanded.

As a result, they pay the fees, but receive no money from the 'lender'.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau liaises closely with the Central Bank on this particular fraud, according to Det Insp Smyth, with a view to disrupting the activities of those behind the websites.

But Det Insp Smyth says the people behind the websites are working outside the jurisdiction, meaning that money sent through the websites by unsuspecting Irish people is gone and cannot be reclaimed.

However, the focus is on getting the websites suspended to disrupt their activities, although new sites are quickly set up.

Gardaí are advising members of the public to never pay money in advance of a loan being drawn down and to ensure any entity is regulated by the Central Bank by checking the Central Bank's website.