State concedes in challenge to mother and baby homes report

The State has conceded in the actions taken by two women over the final report of the Commission of Investigation into mother and baby homes, the High Court has heard.

In a victory for Philomena Lee and Mary Harney, who were chosen as test cases to address a core claim in nine similar actions, the State acknowledged that the women’s rights were breached when they were not given a draft of the final report prior to its publication.

Michael Lynn SC, for the women, told the court on Friday that the State was also agreeing to pay the women’s legal fees.

On Friday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons welcomed the fact an agreement had been reached. He noted that the sensitive case had raised “very important and very significant issues”. The judge had requested an additional short hearing for further submissions after he identified a “number of issues” while preparing his judgment.

However, when the case returned before him on Friday, the court heard that the State parties were conceding the case and consenting to a declaration that it had acted in breach of statutory duty by failing to provide the applicant, who is identifiable in the final report, with a copy of the draft under section 34 of the Commission of Investigation Act. An acknowledgement of this will be published online alongside the report, as well as references to sections of the report with which the women take issue.

The actions of former mother and baby home residents Philomena Lee and Mary Harney were chosen as test cases to address a central claim made in nine separate but similar actions concerning the scope of section 34 of the Commission of Investigation Act.

Both Ms Lee and Ms Harney had claimed in their actions that they were readily identifiable within the final report, despite not being named, and they submitted this triggered a requirement under section 34 for them to be provided with a draft copy of the report so they could make submissions on it, including the treatment of their evidence.

As the commission has been dissolved, the challenges were brought against the Minister for Children, the Government, Ireland and the Attorney General, who had initially denied their claims.