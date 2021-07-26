Corkman with drink-driving convictions jailed for crash while under influence of cocaine

A young motorist who was convicted twice for drink driving has now been jailed for six months following a car crash where he tested positive for cocaine in his blood.

David Nodwell, of Crawford Woods, Church Hill, Glanmire, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving and driving under the influence of cocaine.

Nodwell, who is in his 20s, pleaded guilty to the charges arising out of the collision.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the man was previously given a six-month suspended jail term for carrying a weapon.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He has pretty significant problems. He has mental health issues. He is living alone with his mother. His father is deceased.

“At the time he co-operated fully. It was an inadvertence with the driving. The complainant interacted with the defendant but Mr Nodwell was amenable to this third party and to gardaí.

“He is a fragile individual.”

Judge Kelleher said: “Someone could have been killed. He was completely out of it on cocaine.”

Mr Buttimer challenged the view that he was “completely out of it” and said that even without any trace of cocaine in his system, Nodwell had mobility difficulties.

Judge Kelleher questioned in all the circumstances if Nodwell should be driving at all.

The defence solicitor indicated that the sentence would be appealed. Recognisances were set at €500 cash and €500 independent surety.