Gardaí investigating fatal stabbing of Dublin woman appeal for witnesses

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found with serious injuries at a property in the Meakstown area of Finglas around 2pm yesterday afternoon.
Garda forensic officers work at the scene of a fatal assault at an apartment which occurred in Melville Drive, Finglas on Saturday. Picture: Damien Storan.

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 07:41
Michelle McGlynn

Witnesses are being asked to speak to Gardaí after a woman was stabbed to death in Dublin yesterday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found with serious injuries at a property in the Meakstown area of Finglas around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown a short time later.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and he is being questioned at Finglas Garda Station.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe says it has been a dreadful shock to locals.

"A deeply sad moment for the woman concerned, her family and for the wider Meakstown community," said Mr McAuliffe.

"It's a strong community and I have no doubt that they will rally to their support."

Mr McAuliffe said the details are still emerging and encouraged anyone with information or who may have seen something to come forward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

