Gardaí seize bar equipment, beer kegs and suspected cocaine after raid on shebeen

Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation after raiding a suspected shebeen operating in Dun Laoghaire.

As a result of enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a premises in Monkstown, following reports of a number of persons gathered there on Saturday, March 13.

Upon attending the scene, gardaí discovered a fully functional bar with a number of people inside.

A number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment were then seized, along with a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

A man aged in his 20s was also arrested for public order offences.

He has since been released without charge pending, consideration for the Adult Caution scheme.

Gardaí said all others who were present will be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

A file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said their enquiries are ongoing.

Crowds gather for takeaway pints in Cork city

Meanwhile, In Cork city last night, where some pubs were serving takeaway pints, fine weather drew large crowds to some city centre plazas and to public parks.

During a patrol of the Lough amenity on the city’s southside, gardaí also seized a small quantity of alcohol.

Gardaí have reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and have appealed to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines in order to save lives.