Man jailed for harassing woman for a second time 

A Cork man jailed in 2015 for setting up a website of a sexual nature, adding ordinary pictures of a young woman and giving directions to her home has been sent to prison again for the same offence.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter said Stephen Downey of Lissadell, Maryborough Hill, Cork, picked on the same victim for the harassment. Now six years later he has been jailed again — this time for two years.

False profile

The detective said two male callers came looking for the woman at her house. He said Downey, 30, created a false profile of the woman and directed people to her home. He used images of her from normal social media but added images of others that were sexual in nature on the same false profile.

Considering what sentence to impose, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “Obviously the fact that it happened in 2015 weighs very heavily.”

The latest harassment occurred in March/April 2020.

'Very distressing harassment'

“This is a very distressing case of harassment," the judge said. "False profiles set up and males directed to the unfortunate victim. It is most distressing.

"Her home, her person invaded in a really appalling manner. And to think this is a repeat offence from 2015 is, to say the least, an aggravating factor. It is invasive and very abusive. His level of empathy was almost non-existent.

“The victim is entitled to be protected — the fact that people were sent to her house. Four years is merited. In everyone’s interest he is to be supervised on his release and I will suspend two years of that."

The judge also ordered that Downey make no contact, direct or indirect, with the injured party ever again.

Sinead Behan defence barrister said the accused’s family were appalled by his actions which were entirely out of character for the family and they supported him in his counselling and rehabilitation.

Previous harassment case

In November 2015, the evidence in that similar harassment case was that up to 30 men called to a house believing it was the home of the same young woman depicted on the website.

In that case, Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a one-year sentence with half of it suspended on Downey, who was 24 at the time.

Six years ago, the victim said she felt degraded and her self-esteem was shattered. She felt used in a vile manner and felt ashamed and did not know why Downey had done this to her as she had never done anything to him. She wondered what pleasure he could have gotten from what he did to her.

The victim impact statement in the present case was not read in open court.