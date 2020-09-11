Trespass charge dismissed as man who climbed into garda station was fleeing a fight

A student who had been facing charges of trespass after scaling the wall of a garda station had the case struck out after it emerged he had been seeking garda help after fleeing a fight.

Bantry district court heard Conor Butler, a second year mechanical engineering student at NUI Galway, had been charged with trespass when he was detected by gardaí on August 9 climbing over the wall of Schull garda station at 2.35am.

Through his solicitor, Flor Murphy, 19-year-old Mr Butler, of Dromelia, Murroe in Limerick, had pleaded guilty to the charge and to being drunk in a public place.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that two gardaí observed someone climbing over the wall of the station and that when approached, Mr Butler had been extremely intoxicated.

He was taken to Bantry garda station and charged with trespass and being intoxicated in a public place and had returned to the station the following evening to apologise.

However, Sgt Kelly said it had since been brought to his attention that Mr Butler had made a 999 call at 2.20am, looking for gardaí as he was being pursued by others.

Mr Murphy said his client had not been socialising during the pandemic and had visited a friend in Schull and they had all gone out.

Mr Murphy said a discussion with others at a takeaway had led to an argument and then a fight, and Mr Butler and one of his friends "took off running".

"He jumped over the fence not realising it was the garda station," he told the court.

"He fully accepts he was out of his tree."

Mr Murphy said his client had made the 999 call, had a screengrab of it and was initially delighted to see gardaí approach.

The court heard he had been working all summer and Judge McNulty acknowledged this and the good parenting he had received from his mother and father, who supported him in court.

He struck out the trespass charge and granted the Probation Act on the other charge, meaning no conviction.