Man allegedly made threatening phone calls to Cameron Blair's family 

A man has appeared before Cork District Court charged with allegedly making grossly offensive and menacing phone calls to the family of Cameron Blair, who was murdered in the city earlier this year.

Noel Barry was charged with the offences under Section 13 of the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951.

Detective Garda Pat Connery told the court that Mr Barry, aged 45, of Cherry Tree Rd, allegedly made four phone calls to the family of the late Cameron Blair last Friday.

The phone calls occurred between 9.30pm and midnight. The family recorded two of the calls.

It is alleged that threats were made to Noel Blair, father of the deceased. His family were allegedly told to "fuck off back to England".

An alleged threat to kill and harm Ms Blair and the couple’s teenage son was also made.

Mr Blair indicated that, during the calls, he was warned that his family would "never be safe".

Mr Blair reported that, in another call, he was told to get his "Loyalist friends" so they could "sort this out on the streets of Shankill Road".

Det Garda Connery said that the family of the late Cameron Blair informed him that they were deeply emotionally impacted by the threats.

The brother of the deceased is now "alert" for suspicious activity and the family fear for their safety.

Det Garda Connery objected to bail for the accused citing the seriousness of the charges and the potential of offences being committed if Mr Barry was granted his freedom.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said his client had fully co-operated with gardaí and had voluntarily made himself available to gardaí.

He stated that he had attended at Togher Garda Station and had arranged for his family to hand his phone into investigating officers.

Judge James McNulty asked if there was any reality in the "wicked" threats that were allegedly made to the family. He pondered whether they arose as a result of "mad, bad drink talk".

Inspector Jason Lynch said that the threats caused "unnecessary anxiety to the Blair family".

Judge McNulty said that he respected that the alleged calls caused anxiety and undue worry to the grieving family of a "kind soul".

Free legal aid was granted in the case as Mr Barry is in receipt of disability benefit.

Judge McNulty declined to grant bail in the case. He remanded Mr Barry in custody until his next court appearance today.

The murder of the student sent shockwaves through the community January after he was fatally stabbed at a house party on Bandon Rd.