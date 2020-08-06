Gardaí seek help to find missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of James Danaswamy who went missing yesterday evening at approximately 5.30pm.
Gardaí seek help to find missing Dublin man
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 12:34 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of James Danaswamy who went missing yesterday evening at approximately 5.30pm.

James was last seen at his home on St. Agnes Road in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

James Danaswamy is 31 years old. He is described as being 6” in height, with brown eyes and is of a slim build.

He has short black hair and a beard, and he also wears glasses.

When he was last seen, James was wearing a bright orange t-shirt, dark blue trousers and blue and white trainers. He was also carrying a dark grey bag.

Gardaí and James’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

13 people extradited to Poland by Gardaí

More in this section

Heroin Seizure 2 050820.jpg Revenue seize €3m worth of suspected heroin in Dublin
Patrycja Wyrebek death Murder accused claimed partner died during erotic sex act, NI court told
Garda stock Man arrested as part of investigation into alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body
missing peoplegardai#dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

  • 10
  • 14
  • 25
  • 36
  • 38
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices