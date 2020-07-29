Man jailed as judge says he is 'a danger to society on the road'

Man jailed as judge says he is 'a danger to society on the road'
Judge Olann Kelleher said the man is the "only way" to stop Stepen Walsh is by handing him a sentence of five months in prison. File Picture of Cork courthouse.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 16:54 PM
Liam Heylin

A motorist who drove a short distance away from gardaí to his home and then denied he was driving was jailed as the sentencing judge said he was a danger to society on the roads.

Garda Ken O’Brien testified at Cork District Court that on Tuesday, July 28, Stephen Walsh was driving a blue Audi A6 even though he was disqualified from driving at the time since November 2019.

“We approached him and put on blue lights and siren. He drove about 150 metres to his private residence and he tried to get into the house.

“He was charged with driving with no insurance. He was extremely difficult to deal with. He said he was not driving at the time. He was not the easiest,” Garda O’Brien said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He was driving while disqualified. He has a terrible record. This is his fifth no insurance conviction. He is obviously a danger to society on the road.

“There is only one was to stop him – five months in prison.” 

Walsh, 36, with an address at 80 Deerpark, Friars Walk, Cork, was also disqualified from driving for eight years, as well as being sentenced to five months in jail.

Noting the extensive previous convictions of a similar nature the judge said, “Unfortunately, he has not obeyed the law all the way along.” 

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, asked for recognisances to be set in the event of an appeal. 

Judge Kelleher set these in the amounts of €750 in cash and €750 independent surety.

