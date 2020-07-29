Gardaí to increase number of inspectors in 'much-needed' reform

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 08:05 AM

The number of garda inspectors is to increase by almost a third, from 380 to 500.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said the announcement is "timely and much-needed".

The AGSI said the Operating Policing Model marks a significant change in the delivery of policing in Ireland.

And to meet the reform, the AGSI says the workload at inspector level will increase significantly.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, welcomed the increase in inspectors.

Mr Kenny said: "I think it is to be welcomed, I think we need to see the reform move as quickly a possible.

"Many people have had huge problems over the last number of years with how the police model in the past has worked, or not worked, for them.

"We hope that the reforms that are being brought in by the commissioner will deliver a different and better Garda service that works for people."

