€8k Rolex watch, designer goods and €23k cash seized by CAB

This morning, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search as part of an investigation into an organised crime group.
The operation saw a residential property and one business premises in Co Meath searched.
During the course of the operation, a number of items were seized including €23,000 cash, a Rolex watch valued in excess of €8,000, a significant quantity of designer goods and documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.
In addition to the assets seized in Meath, more than €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.
The investigation undertaken by CAB is focused on the assets of an international Organised Crime Group involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.
The subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct is also under investigation.