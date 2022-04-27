€8k Rolex watch, designer goods and €23k cash seized by CAB

In addition to the assets seized, more than €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.
€8k Rolex watch, designer goods and €23k cash seized by CAB

Cash and designer goods among item seized in Co Meath this morning. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 21:31
Michelle McGlynn

This morning, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search as part of an investigation into an organised crime group.

The operation saw a residential property and one business premises in Co Meath searched.

During the course of the operation, a number of items were seized including €23,000 cash, a Rolex watch valued in excess of €8,000, a significant quantity of designer goods and documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.

In addition to the assets seized in Meath, more than €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

The investigation undertaken by CAB is focused on the assets of an international Organised Crime Group involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.

The subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct is also under investigation.

More in this section

MICHAEL LYNN Michael Fingleton's 'right-hand man' claims Michael Lynn lied about meeting him
Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop Man arrested following knife-point robbery of Cork shop
Catriona Carey at Kilkenny District Court Catriona Carey 'out of control' when told car would be seized
Crime
<p>The jury of six men and six women took a total of two hours and 32 minutes of deliberation at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork to reach their unanimous not guilty verdict. Picture: Larry Cummins </p>

Man accused of raping brother's partner as she slept on Christmas night found not guilty

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices