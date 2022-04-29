€2m worth of cannabis seized

Two men have been arrested after a substantial quantity of drugs was seized in Co Louth.
Revenue officers seized approximately 100kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €2m on Friday.
The discovery was made following the execution of a search warrant of a premises in Drogheda.
The intelligence-led operation was a joint operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as well as the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit.
Two men, aged 49 and 65, were arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure.
They are being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.