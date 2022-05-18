Cabinet approves €400 monthly payment for Ukrainian refugee hosts

A €400 opt-in payment for those who have taken in Ukrainian refugees has been approved by Cabinet.

To qualify for the flat-rate recognition payment, people will have to commit to keeping Ukrainian individuals or families for a minimum of six months, either sharing their own home or in a vacant property they own.

After Cabinet approved the payment, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said: "The response from the Irish public has been incredible. Hundreds of people have found safety and security in the homes of Irish people and that support is a credit to the Irish public.

"The €400 monthly payment for all those who are hosting people fleeing the war in Ukraine is in recognition of this contribution to the effort. This will be for all hosts, whether arrangements were made through the Irish Red Cross or otherwise, and will run for an initial one-year basis.”

Payments backdated

Payments will be backdated for those providing accommodation since the outbreak of the conflict.

The Taoiseach also updated ministers on the humanitarian, diplomatic, political, and whole-of-Government response to the war.

There are now over 18,000 people being accommodated through State-provided accommodation and pledges, more than 31,000 people have been given PPS numbers, and child benefit is now being paid in respect of 10,242 children who have arrived from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Noel Grealish read out a note of thanks from a group of Ukrainian pupils, who are now students in Galway Community College, and who visited the Dáil yesterday.

"When we return home we believe that what we have learned and experienced in Ireland will help us create a positive new chapter in the history of Ukraine, where we will work to rebuild our country's economy, infrastructure, and our lives. A piece of our hearts will always be Irish. Slava Ukraini. Míle buíochas to the Irish people," the note read by Mr Grealish stated.

Duty of care legislation

Separately, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has received Government approval to reform duty of care legislation, a key insurance reform measure to bring down the cost of premiums for organisations, clubs, and businesses.

Ms McEntee said the Government is determined to "strike the right balance" between ensuring that businesses, community groups, and organisers of events fulfil their duty of care responsibilities, while also acknowledging the importance of personal responsibility on the part of customers and members of the public.

The changes aim to "rebalance" responsibility between the owner or occupier of a premises and members of the public who enter the building or business.