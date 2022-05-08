Bono and the Edge perform from Kyiv bomb shelter in 'show of solidarity' with Ukrainians

Bono and the Edge travelled to an underground station in Kyiv which is being used as a bomb shelter today, after being invited to sing by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The U2 members posted to Twitter that Mr Zelensky had invited them to perform as a “show of solidarity” with the Ukrainian people.
“So that’s what we’ve come to do,” they said, adding a hashtag #StandWithUkraine.
Videos posted to social media show the pair performing the likes of With or Without You and Sunday Bloody Sunday in Kryschatek metro station. Other videos show the pair performing the song Stand By Me alongside Ukrianian soldiers.
Bono told the small assembled crowd that the people of Ukraine were not just fighting for their own freedom, but also “for all of us who love freedom”.
“We want you to know that there’s nowhere in the world we’d rather be than the great city of Kyiv,” he said.