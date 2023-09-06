Met Éireann issues nationwide high temperature warning with mercury to hit 30C

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high temperature warning for the whole country with temperatures set to hit highs of 27C.

The warning will come into effect at 8am on Thursday and will remain in place until 8am on Saturday. The national forecaster has said "very warm and humid weather" is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected rise above 27C in "many areas away from coasts" with night-time temperatures not falling below 15C.

Some potential impacts include:

Heat stress

Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

Risk of water-related incidents

Met Éireann have said that four of its primary weather stations have already broken their September temperature records so far.

Two of the stations are in Mayo — Belmullet and Newport. The other two are in Oak Park, County Carlow and Ballyhaise, County Cavan.

According to Met Éireann's website, temperatures in Cork city could hit 30C on Friday and 31C on Saturday. Temperatures are not expected to fall below 16C.

National outlook

Meanwhile, Met Éireann says Wednesday should see temperatures reaching highs of 26C.

"A few showers will develop, mainly across the western half of the country where they may turn heavy and thundery," the forecaster added. Temperatures are expected to drop down to 14C on Wednesday night with some clear spells among the showers.

Thursday should start off with spells of sunshine and scattered showers which will then spread northwards. The afternoon should bring plenty of warm sunshine and isolated heavy downpours with temperatures ranging between 24C and 27C.

It should stay warm later on Thursday night, with clear spells and areas of mist and fog. Met Éireann have said it should stay mostly dry but an "isolated shower cannot be ruled out."

The mist and fog should lift from most areas on Friday morning, but "may linger in coastal areas". "It will be another very warm day with plenty of autumn sunshine. However, a few heavy showers or thunderstorms may break out inland during the afternoon and evening," the national forecaster said.

Looking into the weekend, Saturday should see a rather cloudy and misty start to the day with isolated heavy showers with sunshine developing in many areas during the afternoon with highs of 25C expected.

Saturday night should stay warm and humid with some clear spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms. Low temperatures of 15C to 18C are expected.

Sunday should see a mix of cloud, sunshine and showers with some turning heavy and thundery with the potential for spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 19C to 24C are expected.