Martin Manseragh to deliver oration in Cork to commemorate War of Independence fighter

One of the main architects of the Good Friday Agreement is to deliver a special oration in Co Cork on Sunday to commemorate the life of a 21-year-old War of Independence fighter who was later killed during the Civil War by Pro-Treaty forces.

Dr Martin Manseragh, a former political adviser to three taoisigh and a significant figure in the drawing-up of the 1998 agreement which saw the cessation of IRA violence in the North, will deliver the oration at the commemoration to mark the 101st anniversary of the death of James O'Callaghan.

O'Callaghan was born in the family home at Gurranachole, Castletownroche, one of seven children of Henry O'Callaghan and Ellen Walsh, from Skehanagh, Doneraile.

O’Callaghan served as an Irish Volunteer with his eldest brother Dave, both joining the local company at Castletownroche.

He escaped capture by the RIC in 1921, but Dave was arrested and imprisoned in an internment camp at Ballykinlar, Co Down, until the truce was declared six months later.

On October 16, 1922, he was close to the village of Killavullen with another member of the IRA and both expected to be collected by comrades from a local flying column.

However, the car that approached them included members of the pro-treaty forces and on seeing this, they immediately fled the scene.

The following morning, O’Callaghan’s body was discovered riddled with bullet holes and such were the injuries he sustained it is believed that his death was instantaneous.

His companion, however, managed to escape.

O’Callaghan was buried at Monanimy cemetery in Killavullen and a cross was erected in his memory close to the spot where he was killed.

Mr Manseragh, who was political adviser to Fianna Fáil taoisigh Charles Haughey, Albert Reynolds, and Bertie Ahern, was presented a Tipperary International Peace Award for his efforts in getting the Good Friday Agreement over the line.

The event is being organised by the James O'Callaghan Commemoration Committee and Mr Manseragh will deliver the oration at Monanimy Cemetery at 12.30pm on Sunday.