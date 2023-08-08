Funeral procession for Sinéad will take place from 11.30am

Sinéad O’Connor is not expected to receive a Muslim funeral service, a spokesperson for the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland has said.

The singer’s funeral will take place on Tuesday followed by a procession from 11.30am for her fans along the main street of Bray in Co Wicklow near her former home.

Sinéad (56), who was a mother of four, was found unresponsive by the Metropolitan Police on July 26 at her home in London where she had recently moved.

It had been previously reported that the Grammy winner, who had converted to the Muslim faith in recent years, would be brought to a mosque for her funeral ceremony, which is to be held in private with family members only.

However, Dr Ali Selim, spokesperson for the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in south Dublin, said he has not been contacted by Sinéad’s family.

“The service will be whatever her loved ones wish,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“We felt we may have been contacted because Sinéad was Muslim, but we have not yet received any communication.

"Sinéad was born into a Catholic family and perhaps a Catholic service is the wishes of the family. It is up to them, but we are here to help should they wish.

“This is a very difficult time for her children and family especially. We will keep them in our prayers.

“Sinéad did come to the mosque here in Clonskeagh, but I never reached out to her. We always reach out to new members of our community, but this was a different situation. Sinéad was a famous Irish musician, they are always stopped or contacted and that is why I would not reach out to her.

“Had I met her in the Mosque of course I would speak to her then, but I did not want to intrude. I understand she did visit here a couple of times.

“We will be thinking of her and her family and friends tomorrow. She was very much loved as we can all see in the response to her death, she was only a young woman.

She was also a very brave woman and very strong. We are all going to die, and Sinéad is returning to God, may she rest in peace.

Crowds are expected to line the streets of Bray to say their final goodbyes to the singer.

Many of Sinéad’s musician friends are expected to attend, including Imelda May, Mundy, and Damien Dempsey.

Survivors of the mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries as well as former foster children will form a guard of honour along the street because of Sinéad’s campaigning in regard to those institutions.

However, her funeral is private and will be attended by her family including her three children, Jake Reynolds, 34, Róisin Waters, 27, and Yeshua Bonadio, 16.

Sinéad’s 17-year-old son, Shane, whose father is musician Donal Lunny, died in January last year.

Gardaí have released details of the funeral service tomorrow and a spokesperson said:

“A funeral service for Sinéad O'Connor (RIP) is being held tomorrow in Bray, County Wicklow.

“In keeping with her family’s wishes, following a private service, members of the public will be able to pay their respects and are asked to gather at the Strand Road/Promenade area between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

“It is expected the funeral procession will stop briefly in this area at some stage between these times.

“As there is limited parking on the seafront, An Garda Síochána are advising people to use public transport if possible as the DART can bring people right to this location.

“It is expected road closures will be in place from 11.30am to 12.30pm in the Strand Road/Promenade area and all other traffic will be diverted onto the Adelaide Road.

“Gardaí will be in attendance and if needed further rolling road closures may be put in place”.

Sinéad’s remains were repatriated to Ireland last week following her death.

In a statement, the coroner’s office in London told the Irish Examiner: “I have been asked by the senior coroner to inform you that the autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death.

“It has been completed and the body released to the family. The autopsy report may well not be received for some weeks. The conclusion will be disclosed in public if an inquest is opened, which hearing date will be announced on our website.”