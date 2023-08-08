Tributes paid to serving garda who died in Shannon boat fire

A woman who died on a boat after it caught fire on a river in Co Leitrim on Monday morning was a serving member of An Garda Síochána and has been named locally as Deirdre Finn.

Detective Garda Deirdre Finn was a long-term member of the Garda Representative Association and was due to retire shortly.

The incident happened in Carrick-On-Shannon in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood Det Gda Finn had been attending a function in the locality and was alone on the boat.

The emergency services were called to the scene when the fire broke out on the boat and Det Gda Finn was pronounced dead.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on a boat in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim, on the morning of Monday, 7th August, 2023.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.”

Det Gda Finn had worked in Dún Laoghaire Garda Station but was based primarily in Shankill in south Dublin.

She was experienced in dealing with serious burglaries and sexual assault offences and was highly respected among her peers.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors tweeted: “Unspeakably sad news that a highly respected serving Garda colleague has died in these terribly sad circumstances. Our thoughts and the condolences of all in AGSI Ireland are sent to her family, friends, and colleagues, may her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Friends told the Irish Examiner that Det Gda Finn loved spending time on the River Shannon and had recently bought a new boat.

A spokesperson for Waterways Ireland told the Irish Examiner the agency was “supporting the emergency services following a tragic incident in Carrick”.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life,” they added.