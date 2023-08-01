'Profound sadness and grief' following death of two 'cherished' pupils in Monaghan collision

The principal of Largy College, Co Monaghan, has spoke of her "profound sadness and grief" following the loss of two of their "cherished" pupils in a road traffic collision on Monday evening.

The two girls, who were aged 16 and 17, were passengers in the car and believed to have been on their way to a secondary school ball at the time of the accident.

Sharon Magennis, Principal of Largy College, described the tragedy, which resulted in the "untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community".

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Ms Magennis expressed her "heartfelt gratitude" to the emergency services and Gardaí who dealt with the incident, which occurred on the N54 in Legnakelly, on the Clones to Smithborough Road on Monday evening.

“Our priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time. The Largy College Critical Incident Team has met to coordinate a response and to enact the Critical Incident Plan," she added.

“We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need.”

The accident left a further three people injured and taken to hospital, two of whom are in critical condition.

An 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old male driver of the car are in critical condition in hospital while an 18-year-old man is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The N54 in Legnakelly, where the accident took place last night. Picture by Philip Fitzpatrick

Local councillor Richard Truell told the PA news agency: “It’s tragic, the community is shocked.

We can’t get our heads around what’s happened because two young lives have been lost.

“Our thoughts and prayers have to go to their families.” Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said it was “horrendous, heart-wrenching” news and said the prayers of everyone in Co Monaghan are with the families affected.

“A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them,” he said on Twitter.

Absolute horror

Local Sinn Féin councillor Pat Treanor said the "absolute horror" that had unfolded was heartbreaking for everyone in the area.

Mr Treanor said that earlier in the evening young people going to the Debs had gathered in the Diamond for photographs and to meet their friends. They had all been excited, but an hour later there were helicopters in the air and the sound of sirens and then word of a serious accident came through.

Learn more It is understood that the teens involved had been students at Largy College in Clones which has a large catchment area of 8km to 10km around the town.

“I suppose, there’s fear. People are just waiting to hear who exactly is involved in this tragedy, but they are fearful,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

100 deaths on Irish roads

It comes as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) said road deaths in the first half of 2023 are the worst for six years.

The RSA and gardaí issued a stark warning that years of road safety progress is being undone.

As of August 1, there have been 100 deaths on the road. This is an increase of 11 fatalities compared to the same date last year.

The RSA is warning the public that, should current trends continue, as many as 168 lives will be lost on our roads this year.

New data released by the RSA has highlighted a number of "worrying trends".

As of July 26 (when the number of road deaths stood at 95):

Twenty-three young people aged 16-25 have lost their lives so far this year.

Almost half (49%) of all deaths on the roads occurred at night-time (8pm-8am), when the roads are at their quietest.

Three counties (Galway - 11, Mayo – 10, and Cork - 9) accounted for almost one third of all fatalities.

RSA chief Sam Waide said the figures are alarming.

"We all have a duty - all parts of society and every road user - to do everything we can to reverse this trend and save lives. I hope today can mark the start of a fightback from all of us to regain the progress we had made and make the second half of 2023 safer for all road users."